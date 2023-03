Sangumburi is an impressive volcanic crater in the central east of Jeju-do. About 350m in diameter and 100m deep, it only takes a few minutes to walk up to the crater rim, so it’s a short visit but you'll want to spend time admiring the expansive plains, distant craters and lush fields.

From Jeju-si (₩1800, 50 minutes, every 25 minutes) buses stop near the ticket office.