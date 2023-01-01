Kim Young Gap Gallery Dumoak

This countryside gallery is dedicated to Kim Young Gap (1957–2005), a talented, self-taught photographer who documented the landscapes of Jeju. In the last years of his life he moved into an abandoned school, which he transformed into a studio (now gallery) and sculpture-filled garden. Explanations in Korean only.

Bus 201 from Jungang Rotary (₩1200, one hour, every 15 minutes) in Seogwipo stops at Samdal Gyocharo bus stop from where it's a 1.4km walk west to the gallery; it’s also on Olle Trail Rte 3.