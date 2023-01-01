Although construction of this Buddhist temple was completed in 1997, it is one of Jeju-do’s most impressive buildings. The ornate hall is filled with vibrant murals of scenes from Buddha’s life and teachings. The main hall has galleries overlooking a 3m-tall statue of Buddha. The temple is about 2km east of Jungmun. It’s not far from the start of Jeju Olle Rte 8.

Yakcheon-sa offers several English programs. There is a one-night Basic (₩30,000 per person) and Experience (₩50,000) Templestay program, the latter offering more things to do, as well as a two-night stay (₩60,000). Program schedules are not fixed but require a minimum of five guests. Travellers in a hurry might consider the Templelife program (₩20,000), a three-hour crash course that includes bead-making, meditation walking and a back-breaking 108 deep bows.