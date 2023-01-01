Cheonjeyeon Pokpo

Jungmun’s top natural attraction is this legendary waterfall, a three-tier cascade, sporting unique basalt columns, tucked inside a forested gorge. Above soars an arched footbridge decorated with sculptures of the nymphs who served the Emperor of Heaven and who, it is said, used to slide down moonbeams to bathe here. There's an entrance to the falls near the Yeomiji Botanical Garden. If you don't fancy the long flight of stairs to the small third waterfall, don't feel bad, it's the least spectacular.

Don't confuse Cheonjeyeon with Cheonjiyeon Pokpo in central Seogwipo.