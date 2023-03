In Gamsan-ri in southern Jeju-do, this huge complex has extensive sections devoted to sex education and sex culture from around the world. Laudable for its inclusivity, covering usually taboo subjects in Korea such as homosexuality, it also has some very imaginative installations. Buses running on Rte 1132 between Seogwipo (₩1200, one hour, every 20 minutes) and Hwasun-ri stop near the museum in Andeok-myeon.