A steep, 20-minute walk up the south face of the craggy Sanbang-san is a small stone Buddha in a 5m-high cave called Sanbanggul-sa. From Sagye-ri, the walk up looks more daunting than it really is, but after reaching the cave you'll be delighted because of the powerful 'wow' factor. Lower down, by the defunct ticket office and cafe, are more-modern shrines and statues with free admission. There is a separate ticket office just before the cave.

Buses (₩1200, every 20 minutes) travel between Sanbanggul-sa and Jeju-si Intercity Bus Terminal (250 or 251, 75 minutes), Jungang Rotary (202, one hour) in Seogwipo, or along the west coast from Hallim Park (202, 70 minutes) in the northwest. A taxi from Seogwipo costs about ₩25,000. You can also walk here along Olle Trail Rte 10 from Hwasun beach.