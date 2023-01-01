Just beyond Hyeopjae's sandy shores sits a tiny island that beckons. It's a curious place; just a hamlet, a couple of restaurants and minbak for overnight stays. A hike around the island takes about two hours, including time to reach the lighthouse for excellent panoramic views.

Take a ferry (return ₩6000, 15 minutes, departures 9am, noon and 3pm, passport required) from Hallim Port, which is a long walk or short taxi ride from Hyeopjae beach. The ticket office is next to a police station and the start of Olle Trail 15.