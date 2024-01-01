The Hamel Memorial is housed in a replica of a Dutch ship. Hendrick Hamel (1630–92), one of the survivors of a shipwreck near Jeju in 1653, was forced to stay in Korea for 13 years before escaping in a boat to Japan. Later he was the first Westerner to write a book on the ‘hermit kingdom’.
Hamel Memorial
Southern Jeju-do
