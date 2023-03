The smallest of Jeju-do's sex-themed museums and perhaps the most artful and serious. There's a collection of world erotic art, though the lack of English signage makes it a bit inaccessible. The adult-only museum is on the 2nd floor of Seogwipo's World Cup Stadium.

In Seogwipo, frequent local buses run from Jungang Rotary Bus Terminal to World Cup Stadium (₩1200). Airport Limousine Bus 600 (₩4500) also stops here.