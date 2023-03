On the street that is named after him and decorated with images from his distinctive paintings and drawings (in Fauvism style with exaggerated brush strokes and colours), is this small museum devoted to Lee Jung-Seop (1916–56). Outside nearby, in a rocky garden with fragrant trees, is the traditional Jeju house (free admission) in which the artist lived for a short time in 1951. A four-day festival is held in September to celebrate Lee.