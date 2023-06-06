Shop
Jeju-do’s second-largest city is beautifully situated on a rocky volcanic coastline dotted with lush parks, a deep gorge and two waterfalls. The clear blue waters and mild ocean temperatures make Seogwipo (서귀포; pronounced so-ghee-poh) Korea’s best scuba-diving destination and it’s also an ideal base for hiking, or day trips across Jeju-do (if you don't mind long rides). Its small size makes it easy to walk between most of the sights in town, and at the end of each day you'll find yourself back at Lee Jung Seop-ro, one of the hippest streets on the island.
This popular 22m-high waterfall is reached after a 10-minute walk through a beautifully forested, steep gorge. The waterfall can be impressive following…
The smallest of Jeju-do's sex-themed museums and perhaps the most artful and serious. There's a collection of world erotic art, though the lack of English…
On the street that is named after him and decorated with images from his distinctive paintings and drawings (in Fauvism style with exaggerated brush…
Six kilometres west of central Seogwipo, this graceful soccer stadium built for the 2002 World Cup is the centrepiece of an entertainment complex that…
This unusual volcanic basalt pillar juts out 20m from the sea and has served as a filming location for a number of Korean dramas and TV shows. The walk to…
A favourite with photographers, this 23m-high waterfall is a 15-minute walk east of the town centre. At times less dramatic than the island's other…
The attractive cable-stayed Saeyeon-gyo is a bridge at the mouth of Seogwipo Harbour, providing access to Saeseom (Sod Island), and is nicely illuminated…
This exhibition hall is dedicated to Seobok, who was an envoy of the first Chinese emperor, Qin Shi Huang, and chronicles his visits to Halla-san in…
