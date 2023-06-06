Overview

Jeju-do’s second-largest city is beautifully situated on a rocky volcanic coastline dotted with lush parks, a deep gorge and two waterfalls. The clear blue waters and mild ocean temperatures make Seogwipo (서귀포; pronounced so-ghee-poh) Korea’s best scuba-diving destination and it’s also an ideal base for hiking, or day trips across Jeju-do (if you don't mind long rides). Its small size makes it easy to walk between most of the sights in town, and at the end of each day you'll find yourself back at Lee Jung Seop-ro, one of the hippest streets on the island.