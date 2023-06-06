Seogwipo

Viewing Beomseom Island at Sunset, Jeju Island

Jeju-do’s second-largest city is beautifully situated on a rocky volcanic coastline dotted with lush parks, a deep gorge and two waterfalls. The clear blue waters and mild ocean temperatures make Seogwipo (서귀포; pronounced so-ghee-poh) Korea’s best scuba-diving destination and it’s also an ideal base for hiking, or day trips across Jeju-do (if you don't mind long rides). Its small size makes it easy to walk between most of the sights in town, and at the end of each day you'll find yourself back at Lee Jung Seop-ro, one of the hippest streets on the island.

  • Cheonjiyeon Pokpo

    Cheonjiyeon Pokpo

    Seogwipo

    This popular 22m-high waterfall is reached after a 10-minute walk through a beautifully forested, steep gorge. The waterfall can be impressive following…

  • World Eros Museum

    World Eros Museum

    Seogwipo

    The smallest of Jeju-do's sex-themed museums and perhaps the most artful and serious. There's a collection of world erotic art, though the lack of English…

  • Lee Jung-Seop Art Gallery & Park

    Lee Jung-Seop Art Gallery & Park

    Seogwipo

    On the street that is named after him and decorated with images from his distinctive paintings and drawings (in Fauvism style with exaggerated brush…

  • World Cup Stadium

    World Cup Stadium

    Seogwipo

    Six kilometres west of central Seogwipo, this graceful soccer stadium built for the 2002 World Cup is the centrepiece of an entertainment complex that…

  • Oedolgae

    Oedolgae

    Seogwipo

    This unusual volcanic basalt pillar juts out 20m from the sea and has served as a filming location for a number of Korean dramas and TV shows. The walk to…

  • Jeongbang Pokpo

    Jeongbang Pokpo

    Seogwipo

    A favourite with photographers, this 23m-high waterfall is a 15-minute walk east of the town centre. At times less dramatic than the island's other…

  • Saeyeon-gyo

    Saeyeon-gyo

    Seogwipo

    The attractive cable-stayed Saeyeon-gyo is a bridge at the mouth of Seogwipo Harbour, providing access to Saeseom (Sod Island), and is nicely illuminated…

  • Seobok Exhibition Hall

    Seobok Exhibition Hall

    Seogwipo

    This exhibition hall is dedicated to Seobok, who was an envoy of the first Chinese emperor, Qin Shi Huang, and chronicles his visits to Halla-san in…

