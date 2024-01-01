The attractive cable-stayed Saeyeon-gyo is a bridge at the mouth of Seogwipo Harbour, providing access to Saeseom (Sod Island), and is nicely illuminated at night. The design is based on tewu (traditional log boats of Jeju) with a sail at its centre.
Saeyeon-gyo
Seogwipo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.85 MILES
This majestic 182m-high, extinct tuff volcano, shaped like a giant punchbowl, is one of Jeju-do's most impressive sights and a Unesco World Heritage site…
17.14 MILES
The educational Jeju Folk Village gathers together traditional buildings from across the island (some reconstructions, others hundreds of years old) in an…
19.35 MILES
One of the island's most interesting art projects, Arario has four galleries in renovated buildings in and around the Tapdong area hosting permanent and…
0.66 MILES
This popular 22m-high waterfall is reached after a 10-minute walk through a beautifully forested, steep gorge. The waterfall can be impressive following…
15.62 MILES
Thoughtful and evocative, this museum chronicles the events that led up to and followed the ‘April 3 Incident’ – a series of island massacres between 1947…
6.9 MILES
Just south of the Jeju International Convention Centre is a dramatic 2km stretch of coastline known for rectangular rock columns that look as if they were…
14.29 MILES
A steep, 20-minute walk up the south face of the craggy Sanbang-san is a small stone Buddha in a 5m-high cave called Sanbanggul-sa. From Sagye-ri, the…
15.88 MILES
View interesting permanent and temporary exhibits of contemporary visual art at this excellent gallery next to Jeju Loveland. The beautifully designed…
Nearby Seogwipo attractions
0.24 MILES
Densely wooded Saeseom (Sod Island) is ringed by a shady 1.1km trail that is a favourite spot to stroll at sunset. There is also a central public square…
0.38 MILES
This unusual volcanic basalt pillar juts out 20m from the sea and has served as a filming location for a number of Korean dramas and TV shows. The walk to…
3. Lee Jung-Seop Art Gallery & Park
0.59 MILES
On the street that is named after him and decorated with images from his distinctive paintings and drawings (in Fauvism style with exaggerated brush…
0.66 MILES
This popular 22m-high waterfall is reached after a 10-minute walk through a beautifully forested, steep gorge. The waterfall can be impressive following…
0.82 MILES
This exhibition hall is dedicated to Seobok, who was an envoy of the first Chinese emperor, Qin Shi Huang, and chronicles his visits to Halla-san in…
0.85 MILES
A favourite with photographers, this 23m-high waterfall is a 15-minute walk east of the town centre. At times less dramatic than the island's other…
2.93 MILES
Six kilometres west of central Seogwipo, this graceful soccer stadium built for the 2002 World Cup is the centrepiece of an entertainment complex that…
2.93 MILES
The smallest of Jeju-do's sex-themed museums and perhaps the most artful and serious. There's a collection of world erotic art, though the lack of English…