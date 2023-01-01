Koroška Regional Museum

This museum, on two floors of the former town hall, has several permanent collections. They range from ethnological items relating the history of Slovenj Gradec and the Koroška region, from painted beehive panels to models of wartime hospital rooms and schools run by Partisans; to African folk art brought here by Slovenian doctor Franc Tretjak (1914–2009) in the 1950s and '60s; and various bits and bobs amassed by priest Jakob Soklič (1893–1972).

The Soklič Collection on the 2nd floor is a real hotchpotch, including mediocre watercolours and oils of peasant idylls and umpteen portraits of composer Hugo Wolf (born at Glavni trg 38 in 1860), green goblets and beakers from nearby Glažuta (an important glass-manufacturing town in the 19th century), local embroidery, religious artefacts and some 18th-century furniture. Tretjak's African photographs are exhibited in five of the old town hall's jail cells on the ground floor.