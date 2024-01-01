Outside the town hall is the Venetian Horse, a life-size work by contemporary sculptor/designer Oskar Kogoj, and now something of a symbol for Slovenj Gradec.
Venetian Horse Statue
Eastern Slovenia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.87 MILES
The journey to the top of Velika Planina unfolds in two stages: first a dramatic cable-car ride, and then a choice of either a 15-minute chairlift or…
23.25 MILES
This glacial valley, hidden between the grandiose peaks of the Kamnik-Savinja Alps, is a paradise for nature fans and those seeking out hiking and biking…
21.33 MILES
This branch of the Celje Regional Museum's collection is housed in a grand Renaissance building called the Old Count's Mansion. The 1st floor is home to a…
21.23 MILES
This 4th-century structure houses an important branch of the Celje Regional Museum. In the cellar is the City under the City exhibition: partial remains…
22 MILES
The largest fortress in Slovenia, this castle is perched on a 407m-high escarpment about 2km southeast of the Old Town; the walk up via a footpath from…
26.61 MILES
This pretty little settlement in a valley near the source of the Kamniška Bistrica River is 12km north of Kamnik, and well worth a drive for its…
0.01 MILES
The Koroška Gallery of Fine Arts, on the 1st floor of the former town hall, counts among its permanent collection bronze sculptures by Franc Berneker …
27.15 MILES
About 150m east along the Pristan embankment is Maribor's most celebrated attraction, the so-called Old Vine, which still produces between 35kg and 55kg…
Nearby Eastern Slovenia attractions
0.01 MILES
This museum, on two floors of the former town hall, has several permanent collections. They range from ethnological items relating the history of Slovenj…
2. Koroška Gallery of Fine Arts
0.01 MILES
The Koroška Gallery of Fine Arts, on the 1st floor of the former town hall, counts among its permanent collection bronze sculptures by Franc Berneker …
0.06 MILES
The sombre Church of St Elizabeth, with a 50m-tall belfry, was built in 1251 and is the town’s oldest structure. Aside from the Romanesque nave and a…
0.07 MILES
The Church of the Holy Spirit (1494), once the chapel of the town hospital, has an interior covered with Gothic frescoes by Andrej of Otting. The 27…
15.35 MILES
One hour tours of 'Hell Cave' take you 1200m from the lower wet area to the upper dry section. Among the highlights, you'll pass a 4m-high waterfall, the…
17.66 MILES
Some 12km west of Celje, Šempeter is the site of a reconstructed Roman necropolis of wealthy families living in the area. Scattered around the grassy plot…
18.23 MILES
What other liquid would you expect a fountain to dispense deep in the heart of hop-growing country? Yep, Žalec (10km west of Celje) is home to the world's…
18.37 MILES
Based in an old hop-drying house in Žalec (10km west of Celje), this museum is dedicated to hop growing in the area. Before technology lightened the…