Eco Museum of Hop Growing

Based in an old hop-drying house in Žalec (10km west of Celje), this museum is dedicated to hop growing in the area. Before technology lightened the farming load somewhat, around 30,000 hop-pickers used to flood into town during the picking season, and the exhibits here concentrate on their back-breaking work. The friendly staff will guide you around explaining the history and processes involved in hop growing. Don't miss the brilliant black and white documentary showing Žalec during the mid-20th century.

Larger groups can do beer tastings here as well.