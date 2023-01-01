Logarska Dolina Country Park

This glacial valley, hidden between the grandiose peaks of the Kamnik-Savinja Alps, is a paradise for nature fans and those seeking out hiking and biking. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Slovenia. A road goes past a chapel and through the woods to the 90m-high Rinka Waterfall (Slap Rinka) at 1100m, the park's most popular highlight, but there are plenty of trails to explore and up to 20 other waterfalls in the area.

The bottom of the Rinka Waterfall is a 10-minute walk from the end of the valley road. The climb to the top takes about 20 minutes; it’s not very difficult, but it can get slippery. From the top to the west you can see three peaks reaching higher than 2250m: Kranjska Rinka, Koroška Rinka and Štajerska Rinka. Until 1918 they formed the triple border of Carniola (Kranjska), Carinthia (Koroška) and Styria (Štajerska). Ask the tourist office for the Trail through the Logar Valley brochure, a 14km hike which will take you through the valley in about five hours.

Opposite Dom Planincev is a trail leading to Sušica Waterfall and Klemenča Cave, both at about 1200m.