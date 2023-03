From near central Glavni trg (main square), climb the steps up history-filled Mali Grad hill to enjoy great panoramas from the 'balcony of Kamnik', taking in red rooftops against the backdrop of the Kamnik-Savinja Alps.

In summer you can visit the unique, three-level Romanesque Chapel here (two storeys plus a crypt), with its 15th-century frescoes and Gothic stone reliefs.