Mestni Trg

The group of pastel-hued 16th-century burghers' houses on this main square have earned the town the nickname 'Colourful Loka'. Almost every one is of historical and architectural importance, but arguably the most impressive is Homan House, dating from 1511 with graffiti and bits of frescoes of St Christopher and of a soldier.

Another building to look out for is the former Town Hall, remarkable for its three-storey Gothic courtyard and the 17th-century frescoes on its facade. Further south, 17th-century Martin House leans on part of the Old Town wall. It has a wooden 1st floor, a late-Gothic portal and a vaulted entrance hall.