Kamnik's main street is trimmed with fine pastel-washed buildings, some dating back to the medieval era. Many sport guild and craft signs from when this street was a centre for craftspeople. Also look out for the many plaques (with English explanations) on the facades, commemorating important ex-residents. In the centre of Šutna stands the Church of the Immaculate Conception (built in the mid-18th century), with a detached Gothic spire.