West of Glavni trg, the Franciscan monastery has a rich 10,000-volume library of manuscripts and incunabula (including an original copy of the Bible translated into Slovene by Jurij Dalmatin in 1584). Next door is the 1695 Church of St James, and just off the main altar is the tent-like Chapel of the Holy Sepulchre, which was designed by Jože Plečnik in 1952. The church and chapel are usually open daily.