This pretty little settlement in a valley near the source of the Kamniška Bistrica River is 12km north of Kamnik, and well worth a drive for its delightful setting: crystal-clear springs, alpine backdrop, a chapel, and a lodge with beds and food. Kamniška Bistrica is the springboard for popular hikes in the Kamnik-Savinja Alps.

More ambitious treks include one to Grintovec (2558m; nine hours return), the highest peak in the range and a popular destination. Shorter hikes head northwest to the mountain pass at Kokra Saddle (Kokrsko Sedlo; 1793m), and north to Kamnik Saddle (Kamniško Sedlo; 1876m). Both passes have mountain huts open in summer. Ask at the TIC, or see more at www.hiking-trail.net.