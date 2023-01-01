Green Gold Beer Fountain

What other liquid would you expect a fountain to dispense deep in the heart of hop-growing country? Yep, Žalec (10km west of Celje) is home to the world's first beer fountain. Don't expect free-flowing amber nectar, though. Buy your micro-chipped glass from either the Green Gold kiosk next to the fountain or Žalec's TIC and then pour yourself six tastings.

The beers on offer include the malty ale Svarun from the Lobik microbrewery, Mali Grad's Šlagerica lager and the mildly bitter Loko Loko beer.