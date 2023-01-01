Šempeter Roman Necropolis

Some 12km west of Celje, Šempeter is the site of a reconstructed Roman necropolis of wealthy families living in the area. Scattered around the grassy plot are four complete tombs plus a variety of columns, stelae and fragments carved with portraits, mythological creatures and scenes from daily life. Although undoubtedly archaeologically important, the site is probably only of interest to serious history buffs.

The most beautiful tomb is the Ennius family tomb, with reliefs of animals and, on the front panel, the priestess Europa riding a bull. The largest is the 8m-high Spectacius tomb, raised in honour of a Roman official, his wife and son. (Note the kidnapping scene on the side relief.) If you compare these with the later Secundinus family tomb, erected in about 250 AD, it’s obvious that Roman power and wealth were on the decline here in the mid-3rd century.