The Church of the Holy Spirit (1494), once the chapel of the town hospital, has an interior covered with Gothic frescoes by Andrej of Otting. The 27 panels on the north wall represent the Passion of Christ; the scenes on the archway are of the Final Judgement. There’s a peephole to view them (partially) when the church is locked. Note the 3rd-century recycled Roman tombstone on the exterior north wall.