The Koroška Gallery of Fine Arts, on the 1st floor of the former town hall, counts among its permanent collection bronze sculptures by Franc Berneker (1874–1932) and naive paintings by Jože Tisnikar (1928–98). Tisnikar is among the most interesting and original artists in Slovenia, and his obsession with corpses, distorted figures and oversized insects is at once disturbing and funny. Check out Birth and Death, Crows under the Cross and the amusing Bare Feet.

Outside the town hall is the Venetian Horse, a life-size work by contemporary sculptor/designer Oskar Kogoj, and now something of a symbol for Slovenj Gradec.