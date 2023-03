The sombre Church of St Elizabeth, with a 50m-tall belfry, was built in 1251 and is the town’s oldest structure. Aside from the Romanesque nave and a couple of windows, almost everything here is baroque, including the massive (and impressive) gold altar and pulpit, and the altar paintings done by local artist Franc Mihael Strauss (1647–1740) and his son Janez Andrej Strauss (1721–83).