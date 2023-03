The colourful and frenetic fish market – west of the corniche – has at least 50 species of sea creature on display, ranging from hammerhead sharks to grouper, parrotfish and squid. Don’t miss the daily sales of the morning’s catch (from 5am to 9am), when the action really gets going. A lot of the fish that's sold here is supplied from all over the region, not just what's hauled up by local fisherman every morning, as used to be the case.