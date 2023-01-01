Souq Al Alawi

This souq runs off Al Dahab St and is the most extensive in the Kingdom. The market stalls cut into the heart of the old city and buzz with the activity of traders and pilgrims. Search long enough and you'll find genuine Arabian jewellery, Islamic art and traditional dress. Be here at sunset when the call to prayer fills the lanes – this is Arabia at its best.

The atmosphere is especially cosmopolitan during the hajj season. Bargaining with merchants is encouraged, so never settle for the price listed on the tag.