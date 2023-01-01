Al Shafee Mosque

Beautifully restored and maintained, this historic mosque, one of the finest in Jeddah, is named after one of the four great imams of classical Sunni Islam. Most of the building dates from the 16th century and is Ottoman in style, including the impressive minaret. However, the mosque's foundations date to Islam's first period, with the mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) almost 1400 years old. Stunning carved redwood doors open up to the small courtyard.

Non-Muslim visitors can enter freely outside of prayer times, but must dress modestly and remove shoes when entering the carpeted prayer area.