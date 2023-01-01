This mosque in the north of Jeddah sits on stilts and seemingly floats on the Red Sea. Visitors come to wander in the open courtyard and enjoy the cooling sea breeze, especially at sunset. The mosque is equally impressive inside, where modern twists on classical Andalusian patterns decorate the main hall and a pretty dome sits in the centre on a ring of stained glass. When the sun shines through it's as if the dome is floating as well.

Muslims and non-Muslims alike wander in throughout the day, though it's best to avoid the prayer times if you are not Muslim.