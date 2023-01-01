Al Tayibat City Museum for International Civilisation

This privately owned four-floor collection has displays ranging from pre-Islamic artefacts, exquisite Islamic manuscripts, old coins and weaponry to stunning furniture, pottery and traditional Saudi dress. Replicas of home interiors from every region are also featured. Exhibits are accompanied by excellent information panels, as well as dioramas of the Kingdom's provinces. If you get here early enough, you may get lucky and receive a private tour.
