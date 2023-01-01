Matbouli House Museum

With so many traditional houses closed in Al Balad, this privately owned museum in a beautiful three-storey property with stunning Hejazi mashrabiyya (wooden lattice balconies) is a real find. The home has been minimally refurbished to present rooms and decor that feel more authentic than what's found in some of the more polished examples. Old gramophones and telephones complement uneven floors, stairwells and beautiful wood ceilings. If there's a downside, it's that there's no access to the rooftop.