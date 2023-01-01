Once a smelly, unpleasant stretch of coastline, the corniche in northern Jeddah has been transformed into a pleasant walkway and leisure space. There are artificial swimming bays, lush green landscaping, children's parks, outdoor gyms, piers, a host of fast-food places and cafes, and a great new walkway that begins near the Hilton and continues over traffic and right through to the northern end. Jeddah folk flock here, especially on weekend evenings, when the atmosphere is delightful.