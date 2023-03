Built in 1930, this historic structure boasts some lovely Hejazi mashrabiyya (wooden lattice balconies). It's the former home of the wealthy Sharbatly family, who remain the country's leading name in fruit and veg distribution. Restored in the 1980s, the house is now closed, although staff at the Naseef House may be able to arrange access. Even if you can't get in, this is still a building worth admiring.