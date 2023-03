The Mecca gate was historically the most important gate for Jeddah, Arabia's official pilgrim port. It stands at the start of the road that led to Islam's holiest city. In the last 14 centuries, billions of pilgrims have passed beneath it. The impressive three-arched recreation is flanked by large round turrets. The gate looks as though it would've been impregnable in its day, when it would've been supported by a wall that circumnavigated the entire city.