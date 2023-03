Built in the early 20th century as the British legation’s headquarters in Jeddah and serving in that role from about 1915 to the mid-1930s, Beit Al Balad is now a museum housing artefacts, photographs and ephemera documenting Jeddah’s history. The structure is a typical cream-coloured example of Hejazi architecture. At the time of research it was closed for renovations, with a reopening scheduled for early 2020.