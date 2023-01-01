One of Jeddah’s best-restored old coral houses, Naseef House belonged to one of Jeddah’s most powerful trading families and was later a royal residency for King Abdul Aziz. Look out for the ramps installed by the king to allow his camel-mounted messengers to ride all the way to the upper terrace, and the huge tree left of the door. As recently as 1920 this was the only tree in the whole of Jeddah.

Getting access to the Naseef House is quite a trial, so it's worth ringing ahead and making an appointment.