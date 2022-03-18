Getty Images

Prahova Valley

Wallachia funnels into Transylvania in this narrow valley at the foot of the fir-clad Bucegi Mountains. Sinaia, a king’s summer retreat a century ago, is the finest town, but the real draw is up, way up, with hiking and biking trails along the flat plateau atop the mountains, and ski trails that carve down the mountainsides. If you’re looking for just a taste, it’s possible to do a day trip from Braşov, and take a cable-car ride up for a short hike. But it’s easier if you stay a night or two.

Explore Prahova Valley

  • Peleş Castle

    Over 40 years, dozens of builders, artists and wood-carvers brought Peleş Castle into existence. The neo-Renaissance masterpiece was commissioned by…

  • P

    Pelişor Palace

    It’s hard to believe that Carol I’s nephew Ferdinand (1865–1927) could have been unsatisfied with lavish Peleş Castle; nonetheless, Pelişor Palace was…

  • S

    Sinaia Monastery

    The church and monks’ cells on this site during the 17th century weren’t ample enough to accommodate Sinaia’s growing religious community, so in 1846 this…

  • F

    Foişorul Hunting Lodge

    At the western end of the Peleş estate is the Swiss-châlet-style Foişorul Hunting Lodge, built as a temporary residence by King Carol I before Peleş…

