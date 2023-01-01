Former Ceauşescu Residence

This restored villa is the former main residence of Nicolae and Elena Ceauşescu, who lived here for around two decades up until the end in 1989. Everything has been returned to its former lustre, including the couple's bedroom and the private apartments of the three Ceauşescu children. Highlights include a cinema in the basement, Elena's opulent private chamber, and the back garden and swimming pool. Reserve a tour in advance by phone or on the website.

The overall effect is fascinating but rather depressing. The finely crafted furnishings – locally made reproductions of styles ranging from Louis XIV to art deco – feel sterile and stuffy.