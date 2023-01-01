Museum of the Romanian Peasant

The collection of peasant bric-a-brac, costumes, icons and partially restored houses makes this one of the most popular museums in the city. There’s not much English signage, but insightful little cards in English posted in each room give a flavour of what’s on offer. An 18th-century church stands in the back lot. Don’t miss the jarring communism exhibition downstairs, which focuses on the Ceauşescu-era program of land collectivisation, which almost completely destroyed the traditional peasant way of life.

At the time of research, the museum was closed for extensive renovations. Check the website to see if the museum is open during your visit.