Tricky to find, the little Zambaccian Museum is in a restored villa between B-dul Aviatorilor and Calea Dorobanţilor (just north of Piaţa Dorobanţilor). The small collection boasts mostly Romanian paintings from the early 20th century, plus a Matisse, a Cezanne and a couple of Renoirs – all collected by the late Armenian businessman Krikor Zambaccian.