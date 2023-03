About halfway up Şos Kiseleff you'll find the 27m Triumphal Arch. Based on Paris’ namesake monument, it was built in 1935 to commemorate the reunification of Romania in 1918. Sites of WWI battles are inscribed inside the arch, while King Ferdinand and Queen Marie feature on its southern facade. Heavy traffic makes it difficult to get anywhere close to the arch and the viewing platform is not often open to the public.