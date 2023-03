Sprawling over a large area north of Piaţa Victoriei, this 200-hectare park surrounding a large lake is (arguably) Bucharest’s nicest park, with plenty of shaded strolls and open-air cafes, plus boats to hire. At night in summer, some of the city’s best clubs decamp along the shore here and transform the park into an all-night party scene. One of the main entrances to the park is short walk from the Aviatorilor metro station.