From the centre of Piaţa Unirii, look southwest to the Patriarchal Cathedral, the centre of Romanian Orthodox faith, built between 1656 and 1658. It triumphantly peeks over once-grand housing blocks on B-dul Unirii designed to 'hide' Bucharest's churches. During the 15th century, a small wooden church surrounded by vineyards occupied this site. None of the interior paintings has survived, with the exception of one icon depicting Constantin and Helen, the cathedral's patron saints.
Patriarchal Cathedral
Bucharest
