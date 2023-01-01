From the centre of Piaţa Unirii, look southwest to the Patriarchal Cathedral, the centre of Romanian Orthodox faith, built between 1656 and 1658. It triumphantly peeks over once-grand housing blocks on B-dul Unirii designed to 'hide' Bucharest's churches. During the 15th century, a small wooden church surrounded by vineyards occupied this site. None of the interior paintings has survived, with the exception of one icon depicting Constantin and Helen, the cathedral's patron saints.