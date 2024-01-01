Tiny St Apostles’ Church, north of B-dul Unirii (west of the Piaţa Unirii), survived Ceauşescu's 1980s demolition project – to a degree. The church, built in 1636, was not moved, but the surrounding parkland was ripped up and replaced with blocks of flats. It’s overgrown, with trees and near-abandoned buildings.
St Apostles’ Church
Bucharest
