Eastern Visayas
Home to dazzling white-sand beaches and astonishing coral walls, the world's smallest mammal and its biggest fish, eastern Visayas are the aqua heart of an island nation. This region's natural appeal is utterly compelling – the Chocolate Hills of Bohol and shimmering millions of sardines of Moalboal, waves and caves of Samar and waterfalls and rice terraces of Biliran.
Cebu City has a certain cosmopolitan allure, but the distant corners of the eastern Visayas are the real lure. Make time to visit beach-blessed Bantayan Island, dive-magnet Malapascua, surf-blessed Calicoan and the unique pink-sand bays of remote Sila.
Twin disasters (Typhoon Yolanda and the Bohol earthquake) battered eastern Visayas in 2013 but today all areas are very much welcoming travelers again – even Tacloban in Leyte, which suffered terribly, has recovered remarkably well. And with new flight routes and expanded fast craft connections, there's no better time to visit this fascinating, underexplored region.
- Basilica Minore del Santo Niño
Cebu's holiest church houses a revered Flemish statuette of the Christ child (Santo Niño) that dates to Magellan's time. The church is no stranger to…
- Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary
Just 20 minutes from Mactan by public bangka, Olango Island is home to this important wildlife reserve. Taking in 1030 hectares of sand flats and…
- Limasawa Island
Tranquil Limasawa Island, a place of historical and religious significance, is well worth a visit. The island has around 6000 inhabitants and five tiny…
- Museo Sugbo
This excellent museum comprises several galleries in a sturdy old coral-stone building that was Cebu's provincial jail from 1870 to 2004. Rooms are…
- PPhilippine Tarsier Sanctuary
In Canapnapan, a barangay of Corella, you can see saucer-eyed tarsiers in the wild at the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary. Over 100 of these territorial…
- RRock Formations
Some of the most renowned rock formations are 2km to 3km from Biri town. Head to the northeast edge of the island, where two boardwalks take you halfway…
- KKawasan Falls
Located in Badian, 17km south of Moalboal, Kawasan Falls comprise a series of three waterfalls; the largest cascades 15m into a massive, milky-blue…
- SSambawan Island
This idyllic, slender island with its crescent-shaped white-sand beach and turquoise water has excellent snorkelling and some of the best scuba diving…
- UUlan-Ulan Falls
Ulan-Ulan means rain in the local dialect and these 25m-high falls, surrounded by dense tropical forest, are some of the most spectacular in Biliran. A…
See
