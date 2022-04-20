Bohol

Tarsier, Philippines

Overview

Bohol offers independent travellers a wealth of options both on and off the beaten track. This island province is promoted almost exclusively through images of cute bug-eyed tarsiers and the majestic Chocolate Hills, but there's much more to experience. Offshore there's superb diving, and when you throw in jungle-fringed rivers perfect for kayaking and paddle-boarding and pristine white-sand beaches it's easy to understand the Bohol appeal.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Tarsier in a tree at Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary.

    Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary

    Bohol

    In Canapnapan, a barangay of Corella, you can see saucer-eyed tarsiers in the wild at the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary. Over 100 of these territorial…

  • A cave at Lamonok Island, in Anda, Bohol, Philippines.

    Lamanok Island

    Bohol

    This island 7km north of Anda has several anthropologically important cave paintings – made with bare hands – that date back tens of thousands of years…

  • The Chocolate Hills, Bohol, Philippines

    Chocolate Hills Main Viewpoint

    Bohol

    Views from this perch are indeed magnificent, surrounded by Bohol's famous chocolate hills. However it's highly commercialised, with kiosks selling…

  • Rice Museum

    Rice Museum

    Bohol

    The friendly owners of this roadside place will explain about rice cultivation (humay) in Bohol. They have jars full of myriad rice varieties, and some…

  • Baclayon Church & Watchtower

    Baclayon Church & Watchtower

    Bohol

    Facing the Bohol Sea, this huge coral stone church (1727) was severely damaged in the 2013 earthquake. It's connected to an imposing watchtower. The…

  • Blood Compact Monument

    Blood Compact Monument

    Bohol

    This great monument 1km east of Tagbilaran celebrates the March 1565 blood compact, where Spanish conquistador Miguel López de Legazpi and Boholano…

  • San Pedro Church

    San Pedro Church

    Bohol

    The imposing San Pedro Church (c 1602) in the centre of Loboc, the oldest in Bohol, was devastated by the 2013 earthquake when its Baroque facade and…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    Bohol

    This small museum has a few anthropologically interesting items discovered around Bohol, including five artificially deformed skulls, a 500-year-old…

