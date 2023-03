Ulan-Ulan means rain in the local dialect and these 25m-high falls, surrounded by dense tropical forest, are some of the most spectacular in Biliran. A short scamble above Ulan-Ulan are a second set, Recoletos Falls, with a wonderful natural swimming pool. Habal-habal drivers from Almeria or Naval charge about P500 return including an hour waiting time. The closest village is Sampao, from where it's a 15-minute walk to the falls.