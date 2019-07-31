Join the sunny-day crowds at Aker Brygge and its island tip, Tjuvholmen ('Theif Island'), for a salt-air stroll and a hit of contemporary architecture, and a meal or a drink by the waterfront. You'll not want for rainy-day pleasures either, with a couple of the city's best museums to discover. Further west, and best accessed by ferry, pretty, residential and rural-feeling Bygdøy is home to the city's most fascinating, and quintessentially Norwegian, museums, although there is little beyond these besides the odd summertime cafe and sublime views.