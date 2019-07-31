Aker Brygge & Bygdøy

Join the sunny-day crowds at Aker Brygge and its island tip, Tjuvholmen ('Theif Island'), for a salt-air stroll and a hit of contemporary architecture, and a meal or a drink by the waterfront. You'll not want for rainy-day pleasures either, with a couple of the city's best museums to discover. Further west, and best accessed by ferry, pretty, residential and rural-feeling Bygdøy is home to the city's most fascinating, and quintessentially Norwegian, museums, although there is little beyond these besides the odd summertime cafe and sublime views.

Explore Aker Brygge & Bygdøy

  • Vikingskipshuset

    Around 1100 years ago, Vikings dragged up two longships from the shoreline and used them as the centrepiece for grand ceremonial burials, most likely for…

  • Astrup Fearnley Museet

    This private contemporary-art museum resides in an arresting, silvered-wood building designed by Renzo Piano, with a sail-like glass roof that feels both…

  • Nobels Fredssenter

    Norwegians take pride in their role as international peacemakers, and the Nobel Peace Prize is their gift to the men and women judged to have done the…

  • Polarship Fram Museum

    This museum is dedicated to one of the most enduring symbols of early polar exploration, the 39m schooner Fram (meaning ‘Forward’). Wander the decks, peek…

  • Norsk Folkemuseum

    This folk museum is Norway's largest open-air museum and one of Oslo's most popular attractions. The museum includes more than 140 buildings, mostly from…

  • T

    Tjuvholmen Sculpture Park

    Like the Astrup Fearnley Museet that it surrounds, this sculpture park was designed by Renzo Piano and is also dedicated to international contemporary art…

  • K

    Kon-Tiki Museum

    A favourite among children, this worthwhile museum is dedicated to the balsa raft Kon-Tiki, which Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl sailed from Peru to…

  • N

    Norwegian Maritime Museum

    Author Roald Dahl once said that in Norway everyone seems to have a boat, and the theory seems like quite a good one at the Norsk Maritime Museum. The…

  • S

    Sneak Peak

    Alas there's no chocolate with this great glass elevator on Tjuvholmen, but it does whisk you 54m up a transparent column to give you a good view of the…

