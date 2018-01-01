Winter Full-Day Guided Tour of the Lofoten Islands

With this excursion, you will discover the islands. You will not only visit some of the characteristic fishing villages which have made these islands famous, and are appreciated all over the world, but you will also explore unspoiled nature, the most genuine and extraordinary part of this beautiful archipelago. Your guide will take you through Kabelvåg and Henningsvær and you will visit the ancient fishing village, with plenty of time to take many beautiful photos. Continuing your journey, head towards the western part of the islands, in the direction of Eggum. Eggum faces the ocean, and here nature expresses herself with all her extraordinary strength and beauty. Eggum has become famous in the last few years for its amazing light. It is the best location to catch the authentic atmosphere of the North Sea. Then, continue onto the stunning Utakleiv and its unforgettable views. The mountains will be at your back, and the crystal sea, the white sand, silence, “genuine” nature… it will be difficult to believe that you are 124 miles (200 kilometers) above the Arctic Circle as you gaze upon nature of such lush and varied colors. The beaches of Haukland were defined in Time Magazine as one of the most beautiful locations in the world. Depart for Unstad, a small spot with a handful of little houses perched at the foot of the mountains, from where you can admire the striking seascape. After the tour, you will return to Svolvaer. We arrive back in Svolvær at 02.00/02:00pm