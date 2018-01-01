Welcome to Svolvær
Top experiences in Svolvær
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Svolvær activities
Winter Full-Day Guided Tour of the Lofoten Islands
With this excursion, you will discover the islands. You will not only visit some of the characteristic fishing villages which have made these islands famous, and are appreciated all over the world, but you will also explore unspoiled nature, the most genuine and extraordinary part of this beautiful archipelago. Your guide will take you through Kabelvåg and Henningsvær and you will visit the ancient fishing village, with plenty of time to take many beautiful photos. Continuing your journey, head towards the western part of the islands, in the direction of Eggum. Eggum faces the ocean, and here nature expresses herself with all her extraordinary strength and beauty. Eggum has become famous in the last few years for its amazing light. It is the best location to catch the authentic atmosphere of the North Sea. Then, continue onto the stunning Utakleiv and its unforgettable views. The mountains will be at your back, and the crystal sea, the white sand, silence, “genuine” nature… it will be difficult to believe that you are 124 miles (200 kilometers) above the Arctic Circle as you gaze upon nature of such lush and varied colors. The beaches of Haukland were defined in Time Magazine as one of the most beautiful locations in the world. Depart for Unstad, a small spot with a handful of little houses perched at the foot of the mountains, from where you can admire the striking seascape. After the tour, you will return to Svolvaer. We arrive back in Svolvær at 02.00/02:00pm
Winter Orca and Whale Safari in Lofoten
Living in a matriarchal society, it is very common to meet killer whales in big groups; males, females and calves together traveling, feeding, resting or socialising. Socialising is a moment of joy and happiness and you will be the spectator of one the most interesting and joyful moment of these creatures’ life.With the Norwegian sea being biologically very productive, it is the perfect winter feeding ground for many other whales as well. The Humpback whales are very common in these waters in wintertime. Huge and social, it is a real pleasure to encounter them while swimming. Big cetaceans need deep waters to dive and killer whales feed mostly on herring. Those are the two reasons why both can be observed in Andenes, Vesterålen archipelago. Andenes is about 200 kilometres north of Svolvær and it takes about 3 hours by car and ferry to reach it one way. We can consider this transport a good and unique opportunity to get a general idea of another area further north. The guide will give you all the information and, if possible, we will try to do our best to take some unexpected pictures.To make this experience unforgettable, we offer RIB tours. The Rib (Rigid Inflatable Boat), max. 12 seats, is absolutely safe and its flexibility allows closer and better encounters.The tour includes: transport by car and ferry, English-speaking guide (other languages on request), thermal suits, gloves and glasses, warm soup after the tour.